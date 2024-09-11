Perfect timing.

Just in time for the new football season, there is a new spot in Mercer County to get some wings to chow down on while you're watching the games.

This is a big deal.

This is not only House of Wing's first Mercer County location, it's House of Wings' very first New Jersey location.

It's located at 1055 Washington Boulevard in Robbinsville (Foxmoor Shopping Center).

It's where the old Cards 2 Go shop once was, near Bagels N' Cream.

Stop in during the soft opening right now for some wings or order some for the weekend.

You can also order chicken tenders, burgers, fries, Texas Toast grilled cheese melts, and milkshakes.

Oh my gosh, the milkshakes will absolutely satisfy your sweet tooth.

Try the Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Brooklyn Blackout, Oreo, Rainbow Ridge, or Peanut Buttaa Lovvaa milkshakes.

Oh my goodness, look at these Fried Oreos. Is your mouth watering?

This smash burger looks ridiculously good. Yum.

You can dine in or takeout.

The Grand Opening celebration will be on Friday, September 20th.

The House of Wing website says, "Our commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients and serving them up in a warm and welcoming atmosphere has made us a favorite among locals and visitors alike."

The wings have to be good with a name like House of Wings, right?

You can get them bone in or bone out.

House of Wings has other locations in Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Mount Vernon.

Check out the website by clicking here.

