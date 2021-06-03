I Am Totally Obsessed with this House for Sale in Pennington

My husband and I bought a house in East Windsor almost three years ago and I absolutely love it. However, like most homeowners, I have a lot of updates in mind for our forever home.





I love watching HGTV and getting inspiration from designers and builders, but I am not a millionaire, so I do like browsing local realtor sites too.





I stumbled upon this house for sale in Pennington and I can't stop looking at it. If you're an HGTV lover, you'll see why.