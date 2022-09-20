Start spreading the news: The property known as "the Frank Sinatra House" is for sale!

Anyone who has ever walked the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk knows the Sinatra House. For decades, this has become one of the most iconic properties on the Jersey Shore.

Visitors and residents who walked the boards knew that once they approached the home (which was located past the business of the bars, restaurants, and arcades), they would be greeted with the silky sounds of Sinatra’s voice emanating from the property 24/7. People knew about it and people expected it.

The owner of the Sinatra House was the late Paul R. Smith, a former Sony Music Distribution chairman, and a huge Sinatra fan, according to Atlas Obscura.

Smith wanted to share his love of Sinatra’s music with others. That’s why he played his idol’s songs through the outdoor speakers on his property.

According to the website, and according to stories from locals, Smith’s children have tried to do their best to keep the music alive since their father’s passing in 2002.

But, now, the house which paid homage to Ol’ Blue Eyes is for sale — a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, according to James Ward with Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living.

Situated on the boardwalk/oceanfront at 175 Boardwalk in Point Beach, this is one special piece of real estate.

This 3,648 square foot property with the largest lot that you can drive right up to, is being sold for $4.4 million.

With parking for more than 10 cars, this is unique because many of the beachfront homes in Point Beach have more limited, offsite, and in some cases, zero car parking.

As for the house itself, there are 8 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, enough to sleep up to 25 people.

The main level features an open concept with beautiful ocean views from every window. The covered wrap-around porch offers gorgeous panoramic views of the ocean, the inlet, and the boardwalk.

It’s a wonderful place to host dinner parties, afternoon cocktails, a lovely lunch, or just sit, unwind, and enjoy the cool ocean breeze while reading a good book.

Be sure to turn on the outdoor speakers! You could still play Frank Sinatra music, but the choice is yours, of course.

Also on the main level, there are 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with a flex room with a private entrance that also functions as additional living space, or for a 9th space for sleeping.

Upstairs is known as the sanctuary.

There is a versatile bedroom or living space with access to the balcony that, again, offers endless views of the ocean, inlet, and boardwalk. Another full bath on this level creates the potential for use as a master suite.

The lower level offers a spacious living room and coffered ceiling, perfect for entertaining on those cool, summer nights and chilly winter evenings.

There is a bar area, tile flooring, and direct access to the oversized garage. Three additional bedrooms and another full bathroom round out the floor.

For more information or to set up a private tour contact James Ward directly at Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living at (732) 995-2441 or email him at jward@shorepointsnj.com.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

