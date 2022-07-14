A manager at a Metuchen gas station is admitting he stole $78,000 by entering fraudulent charges on credit cards used at the station.

Umer Hassan Mir, 40, of South Amboy, was working at a Delta gas station when the fraud took place. According to prosecutors, Mir would scan a fuel credit card for legitimate charges, then later manually entered fraudulent charges. Mir would then put the fraudulent slip into the register and remove the same amount of cash.

Federal investigators led the probe into the fraud because it, in part, involved fuel cards leased by Amtrak.

At least 17 cases of fraud were uncovered during the investigation, but there could be more.

The fraud took place between February 2018 and August 2021.

Most of the money Mir pocketed was used for his personal expenses, but he also used some of the cash to pay an employee to cover shifts he should have been working.

Mir pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi, and now awaits sentencing.

The federal complaint did not specify which Delta gas station was involved, only that it was located in Metuchen. Google maps lists three Delta locations in Metuchen.

