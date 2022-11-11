This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.

Waffles are a morning breakfast staple and most restaurants that do breakfast, do waffles of some kind. However, now it's great for lunch or dinner. In fact, according to Yelp's pick as the "best" waffle house, they promote their waffles as "sweet" (breakfast) and "savory" (lunch) plus it has a great name.

Yelp lists the Funky Cow Cafe in Hammonton as one of the best waffle houses in New Jersey. I have passed this cafe so many times traveling through Downtown Hammonton but never stopped. Now that I've seen the ratings and reviews I am going to the Funky Cow Cafe. The Funky Cow Cafe is located at 224 Bellevue Ave, Hammonton, NJ 08037.

According to the Funky Cow website "Dishes made with the freshest ingredients and homemade sauces that take your pallet to the next level of cravings." Some of their favorite waffle dishes include the "S'Mores Explosion", "Apple A-La-Moo", and Lola's "Cuban".

Locally, Yelp named two restaurants near us for great waffles, which are a short drive here in Ocean County.

Shut up and Eat located at 804 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753 is one of the two highlighted here in Ocean County. Definitely should be on your waffle list.

The Brownstone Pancake Factory located at 979 Cedar Bridge Ave, Brick Township, NJ 08723 is the second restaurant highlighted by Yelp in Ocean County for fantastic waffles.

So have you tried the Funky Cow Cafe? How about Shut Up and Eat in Toms River or the Brownstone Pancake Factory in Brick Township? Let us know your reviews. Post your comments below.

