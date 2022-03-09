New Jersey, Don’t Get Locked Out of Facebook – Is ‘Facebook Protect’ a Scam?
We are bombarded with pop-ups every day. We get scam emails on the regular.
Sometimes it's hard to tell what is legit and what is real. Let's dive into 'Facebook Protect.'
About a week ago, every time I opened my Facebook app, this popped up.
At first glance, this looked like a scam, so I would click the 'X' and start to scroll.
Today, I got an email from Facebook regarding 'Facebook Protect.'
Again, a warning that if I didn't turn on Facebook Protect that I would be locked out of my account on March 17.
This still seemed fishy to me, so to be safe I did a little investigating.
Is Facebook Protect a scam?
No. This is a legitimate program that Meta (Facebook) is rolling out to users that have the "potential to reach a lot of people." They really stepping up security.
How do you know the Facebook Protect email isn't a scam?
As you'll see from the email that I got if the email address from the sender is security@facebookmail.com it is legit.
If you get an email from any other address, I would proceed with caution.
I'm guessing that I'm being forced to turn Facebook Protect because I'm a public figure (sort of.)
How many times have you gotten a message from a friend telling all of their friends that they have been hacked and do not click on anything that is coming from their account?
When it comes to social media, you can never be too safe. It turns out that you can turn on Facebook Protect on your own. It can't hurt.
How do you turn on Facebook Protect?
It's pretty simple.
1. Open your Facebook page and click the triangle in the upper right-hand corner of the screen.
2. Click Settings & Privacy
3. Next, click Settings
4. Click Security & Login
5. Under Facebook Protect, click Get Started
6. Click Next
7. Click Next again
8. Facebook will likely suggest that you turn on two-factor authentication. Click Fix It.
9. Turn on two-factor authentication.
10. Select a security method
That's it. From there your Facebook account should be safe and sound.
Speaking of safety, these towns are pretty safe making them the best places in New Jersey to live.
LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey
Everything Bell Works In Holmdel Has To Offer