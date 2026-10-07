Attention grocery shoppers: a once beloved grocery retailer may be making a comeback to our area.

Well, it may be coming back to our area.

Yes, Pathmark may be making a return for local grocery shoppers, and it could happen pretty soon. We should start by saying it won't be in NJ or PA, but instead this store will be only minutes from the PA and South Jersey border.

Pathmark May Be Opening in Delaware Soon

Yes, a Pathmark store may be opening in Delaware soon.

If you shopped in our area in the '90s and '00s you definitely will remember Pathmark brands. I vividly remember shopping in their Toms River, NJ store located on Route 9.

Reports from WDEL say the owners of the Pathmark brand are in discussions to possibly open in the Wilmington, Del. area. The agreement is expected to be finalized in January 2027.

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At its peak Pathmark operated approximately 150 stores across the Northeast (including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut and more).

Who Owns the Pathmark Brand Now?

The grocery scene has evolved in recent years, of course, and in the 2000s the chain began shutting down stores. The Pathmark brand was operated by A&P until its demise in late 2015. When that happened, all remaining Pathmark stores were sold off to other grocers (including ShopRite and Stop & Shop).

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The Pathmark brand is now owned by Allegiance Retail Services LLC, and they actually operate two Pathmark stores. In 2019 they opened a store in East Flatbush, NY. Earlier this year they opened a smaller concept store in East Meadow, NY. That actually happened inside the site of a former Super Foodtown store.

What's Next For the Brand? Could They Open in NJ?

While there is no official indication that New Jersey could be next on their list, it certainly sounds like it's possible if they found the right retail space. And if you've driven around NJ lately, you've likely noticed a few empty retail locations that may be perfect for the revival.

Stay tuned, shoppers!

RANKED: The Most Popular Grocery Stores in the Philadelphia Region We've compiled a list of the most popular grocery stores (by market share) in the Philadelphia region. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST