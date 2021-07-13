Jersey Boy Gets Picked Up by Pittsburgh in 2nd Round of MLB Draft

There was a lot of excitement last night in Sicklerville as one of their own was just drafted in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft. Anthony Solometo is a senior at Bishop Eustace Prep School and was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

According to The Patch, Anthony is a 19 year old left handed pitcher who was going to play college baseball down in North Carolina. That was until last night when the Pittsburgh Pirates picked him in the 37th overall draft pick.

Anthony is extremely talented. I mean, he has to be to be picked to play in Major League Baseball at just 19. Check out some of his pitching. Wow!

I went to Rider University and I was a cheerleader for the basketball team. We all became pretty close to the basketball players and one of them was Jason Thompson. Jason was from Mount Laurel and he was an extremely talented and tall basketball player.

He was so tall that I have a picture with him from the MAAC Tournament that Rider played in and I made him sit down since I am such a tiny girl. It was extremely exciting when Jason was picked by the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2008. We knew him and we were so happy for him.

I imagine this is how friends and family of Anthony Solometo feel after seeing him get drafted last night. Even people who went to school with him or live in Sicklerville I bet are beaming with pride. Anthony didn't even have to go to college to get noticed by the MLB. He is THAT good.

I am wishing him tons of luck and hope he makes New Jersey proud, just like Mike Trout has been doing for years in the MLB.

