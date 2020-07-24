Jersey Shore Boardwalk Views We Miss

Going down the shore is still not the safest thing for everyone right now. Many people are still worried about being around large crowds. On top of that, we all still need to continue to practice social distancing as much as possible. I'll be real with you, I am one of those people because this COVID-19 is no joke.

For those people who are continuing to social distance and are avoiding busy areas, they are probably missing all of the big rides on the boardwalks. Maybe your favorite boardwalk is Morey's Pier, Jenkinson's Boardwalk, or Seaside Boardwalk. Whichever it may be, we have a list of boardwalk rides that we miss so much.

Morey's Pier - Wildwood is a chill place that people that are social distancing miss a lot.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk - For those who have actually gone on rides lately, it must be strange to be on there with a mask on.

Seaside Heights Boardwalk - On Instagram, it was proclaimed by the Seaside Heights official page as "The Classic American Boardwalk."

Ocean City Boardwalk - Just like the IG post says, this is the perfect "Summer feels"

Atlantic City Boardwalk - Going from casinos to the boardwalk is such a fun time. There are some amazing views in Atlantic City.

Long Beach Island - Another one of the Jersey residents' favorite boardwalks is LBI. Check out this view. Just like the LBI IG account mentioned, "Gorgeous night for a stroll"

This just makes us want to take a ride down the shore and just enjoy a nice summer night. We can't wait for life to be fun again and go spend a weekend down the shore.