Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 14, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 10:32a
|High
Fri 4:38p
|Low
Fri 11:37p
|High
Sat 5:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:56a
|High
Fri 4:12p
|Low
Fri 11:01p
|High
Sat 4:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:08a
|High
Fri 4:26p
|Low
Fri 11:13p
|High
Sat 5:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:00a
|High
Fri 4:08p
|Low
Fri 11:05p
|High
Sat 4:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:01a
|Low
Fri 2:37p
|High
Fri 8:18p
|Low
Sat 3:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:20a
|High
Fri 4:39p
|Low
Fri 11:29p
|High
Sat 5:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 7:08a
|Low
Fri 2:11p
|High
Fri 7:25p
|Low
Sat 3:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 5:04a
|Low
Fri 10:53a
|High
Fri 5:34p
|Low
Sat 12:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:52a
|High
Fri 4:33p
|Low
Fri 11:09p
|High
Sat 5:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 10:09a
|High
Fri 5:01p
|Low
Fri 11:29p
|High
Sat 5:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:04a
|High
Fri 4:44p
|Low
Fri 11:11p
|High
Sat 5:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 5:04a
|Low
Fri 10:57a
|High
Fri 5:33p
|Low
Sat 12:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).