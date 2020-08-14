Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 14, 2020

Fletcher Lake in Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature77° - 82°
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 10:32a		High
Fri 4:38p		Low
Fri 11:37p		High
Sat 5:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:56a		High
Fri 4:12p		Low
Fri 11:01p		High
Sat 4:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:08a		High
Fri 4:26p		Low
Fri 11:13p		High
Sat 5:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:00a		High
Fri 4:08p		Low
Fri 11:05p		High
Sat 4:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:01a		Low
Fri 2:37p		High
Fri 8:18p		Low
Sat 3:42a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 10:20a		High
Fri 4:39p		Low
Fri 11:29p		High
Sat 5:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 7:08a		Low
Fri 2:11p		High
Fri 7:25p		Low
Sat 3:16a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 5:04a		Low
Fri 10:53a		High
Fri 5:34p		Low
Sat 12:06a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:52a		High
Fri 4:33p		Low
Fri 11:09p		High
Sat 5:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 10:09a		High
Fri 5:01p		Low
Fri 11:29p		High
Sat 5:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:04a		High
Fri 4:44p		Low
Fri 11:11p		High
Sat 5:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 5:04a		Low
Fri 10:57a		High
Fri 5:33p		Low
Sat 12:01a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

