Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 16, 2020

(Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

There is a high rip current risk in effect from 8 a.m. through the evening. That means dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions are likely in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature71° - 76°
WindsFrom the Northeast
17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Waves3 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature72° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 6:18a		Low
Sun 12:19p		High
Sun 6:30p		Low
Mon 1:15a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:52a		Low
Sun 11:43a		High
Sun 6:04p		Low
Mon 12:39a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:06a		Low
Sun 11:55a		High
Sun 6:18p		Low
Mon 12:51a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:48a		Low
Sun 11:47a		High
Sun 6:00p		Low
Mon 12:43a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:58a		Low
Sun 4:24p		High
Sun 10:10p		Low
Mon 5:20a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:08a		Low
Sun 12:06p		High
Sun 6:21p		Low
Mon 1:13a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 9:05a		Low
Sun 3:58p		High
Sun 9:17p		Low
Mon 4:54a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 6:55a		Low
Sun 12:39p		High
Sun 7:17p		Low
Mon 1:47a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:54a		Low
Sun 11:40a		High
Sun 6:14p		Low
Mon 12:46a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 6:14a		Low
Sun 12:02p		High
Sun 6:47p		Low
Mon 1:12a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:57a		Low
Sun 11:52a		High
Sun 6:23p		Low
Mon 12:53a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 6:56a		Low
Sun 12:44p		High
Sun 7:20p		Low
Mon 1:43a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Townsquare New Jersey Source: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 16, 2020
Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top