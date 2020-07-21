Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Hathaway Beach in Deal (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature81° - 90°
WindsFrom the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 9:04a		Low
Tue 3:11p		High
Tue 9:11p		Low
Wed 3:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:38a		Low
Tue 2:35p		High
Tue 8:45p		Low
Wed 3:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:52a		Low
Tue 2:47p		High
Tue 8:59p		Low
Wed 3:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:34a		Low
Tue 2:39p		High
Tue 8:41p		Low
Wed 3:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:21a		High
Tue 12:44p		Low
Tue 7:16p		High
Wed 12:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:57a		Low
Tue 3:01p		High
Tue 9:06p		Low
Wed 3:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:55a		High
Tue 11:51a		Low
Tue 6:50p		High
Tue 11:58p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 9:45a		Low
Tue 3:27p		High
Tue 9:59p		Low
Wed 4:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:41a		Low
Tue 2:29p		High
Tue 8:54p		Low
Wed 3:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 9:16a		Low
Tue 2:57p		High
Tue 9:37p		Low
Wed 3:55a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:42a		Low
Tue 2:38p		High
Tue 9:04p		Low
Wed 3:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 9:47a		Low
Tue 3:34p		High
Tue 10:05p		Low
Wed 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE early in the afternoon, then increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Townsquare New Jersey Source: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top