Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 90°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:04a
|Low
Tue 3:11p
|High
Tue 9:11p
|Low
Wed 3:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:38a
|Low
Tue 2:35p
|High
Tue 8:45p
|Low
Wed 3:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:52a
|Low
Tue 2:47p
|High
Tue 8:59p
|Low
Wed 3:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:34a
|Low
Tue 2:39p
|High
Tue 8:41p
|Low
Wed 3:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:21a
|High
Tue 12:44p
|Low
Tue 7:16p
|High
Wed 12:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:57a
|Low
Tue 3:01p
|High
Tue 9:06p
|Low
Wed 3:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:55a
|High
Tue 11:51a
|Low
Tue 6:50p
|High
Tue 11:58p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:45a
|Low
Tue 3:27p
|High
Tue 9:59p
|Low
Wed 4:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:41a
|Low
Tue 2:29p
|High
Tue 8:54p
|Low
Wed 3:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:16a
|Low
Tue 2:57p
|High
Tue 9:37p
|Low
Wed 3:55a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:42a
|Low
Tue 2:38p
|High
Tue 9:04p
|Low
Wed 3:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:47a
|Low
Tue 3:34p
|High
Tue 10:05p
|Low
Wed 4:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE early in the afternoon, then increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
SAT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).