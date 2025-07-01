Oh my. This is a terrifying.

USA Today is reporting that Africanized honey bees, otherwise known as "killer bees" are slowly starting to move towards the northern U.S.

Killer bees are currently in 13 U.S. states

Right now they can be found in 13 out of the 50 states. Are they headed here next? They could be.

Have you heard of these killer bees before, besides in a movie or on TV? They're scary. You have to be careful. They can attack you and your pets.

This USA TODAY article talks about how a man was attacked and died while mowing his lawn. Three people had to go to the hospital after tree trimmers shook up a colony. A woman's horses were stung thousands of times and died after her lawn mower made them mad. Yikes.

They attack to keep predators away

Scientists have studied these killer bees and determined that they attack in defense. Their nasty tempers are to keep away predators, and we humans sometimes get in the way.

Some scary facts about these killer bees: They can chase you for up to a mile, even sometimes following vehicles. They can sting through beekeeper's thick gear. Once they sting, they die.

Killer bees first came to the U.S. in the 1990s

These killer bees were first spotted in the U.S. back in the 1990s and are now present in these 13 states:

Florida

Alabama

Georgia

Louisiana

Arkansas

Mississippi

Texas

California

Nevada,

Utah

Arizona

New Mexico

Oklahoma

As of now there are no killer bees in the tri-state area. Scientists said the spread is slow. Let's hope it stays like that.

