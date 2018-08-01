List: Healthy Things to order at a Fast Food Restaurant!

We've all been there! You're trying to eat healthy, but you didn't pack lunch and there's not a "healthy" place to eat for miles. So what do you do? Pull into a fast food place and just blow your entire day's worth of calories? WRONG! You take a look at this list and be smart! Here are the healthiest things to order at fast food restaurants!

My favorite restaurants are below!

1. At Chick-Fil-A, the Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap

2. At Panera Bread, the Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken

3. At Wendy's, the Apple Pecan Chicken Salad

4. At Dunkin' Donuts, the Wake-Up Wrap

5. At Taco Bell, the Fresco Style Crunchy Beef Taco

See the full list at Delish.com