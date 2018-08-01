List: Healthy Things to order at a Fast Food Restaurant!
We've all been there! You're trying to eat healthy, but you didn't pack lunch and there's not a "healthy" place to eat for miles. So what do you do? Pull into a fast food place and just blow your entire day's worth of calories? WRONG! You take a look at this list and be smart! Here are the healthiest things to order at fast food restaurants!
My favorite restaurants are below!
1. At Chick-Fil-A, the Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap
2. At Panera Bread, the Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken
3. At Wendy's, the Apple Pecan Chicken Salad
4. At Dunkin' Donuts, the Wake-Up Wrap
5. At Taco Bell, the Fresco Style Crunchy Beef Taco
