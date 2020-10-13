Local Family Hosting Holiday Toy Drive For Those In Need

A local family, that's been through so much heartache, wants to help families in need right here in our community this holiday season.

Let me explain. One of our PST listeners, Nicole Cueto, reached out to me recently asking for my help in getting the word out about a holiday toy drive she's organizing called "Kanan's Holiday Toy Drive." She told me this was therapeutic for her since losing her 3-month old son back in March. Absolutely heartbreaking. Her email read, "He was my Christmas baby and in his honor I wanted to do something to help children this year for the holiday. Please help keep Kanan's name alive by putting smiles on other children's faces for the holiday."

Kanan Joseph was born December 20, 2019 and passed away March 24, 2020. No parent should ever have to go through this pain. Kanan's mother wants to turn the pain into a positive. Please consider helping her get toys to those in need.

Nicole, and the other toy drive organizers are calling themselves, "Kanan's Krew." They're ready to accept your toy donations. They're looking for unwrapped, new toys or items for boys and girls.You can donate from now until December 18th. Just email Kananskrew@gmail.com for drop off information.

Kanan's Krew knows that so many people are struggling due to Covid-19, and would like to help families in need within the community, and children who will spend the holidays at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) by making sure they have toys.

If you know of a local family in need of toys for the holidays, please email Kananskrew@gmail.com.

Good luck Nicole and the rest of Kanan's Krew.