Machine Gun Kelly Is Releasing a Vibrator for Valentine’s Day

Anyone in need of a Machine Gun Kelly vibrator?

Because the rapper-turned-rocker has some unique Valentine's Day merchandise for sale right now — and the items cover the romantic holiday from all sorts of angles. Indeed, for those in need of gift ideas for the occasion, an MGK vibrator is available to purchase from the musician's site.

But that's not all. There's also a hoodie adorned with a photo of Kelly smoochin' his current love, actress Megan Fox. It's all part of the "Bloody Valentine" singer's pink-hued product line connected to his latest album, the Travis Barker-assisted pop-punk opus Tickets to My Downfall. So, again, for anyone not sure what to get their significant other this V-Day, Machine Gun Kelly has plenty to peruse!

The vibrator is called the Lil Devil Toy 2.0. It's a polyurethane-coated, silicone sex toy sure to induce titillation among certain MGK fans. The waterproof massager runs on an AA battery and features five different vibe patterns. It comes complete with a storage pouch and owner's manual.

machinegunkelly.manheadmerch.com

The Megan Fox x Colson Pink Hoodie (Kelly's real name is Colson Baker) contains a screenprint of the couple's PDA with some heart illustrations alongside an MGK lyric: "She loves a boy so much she wants him to steal her breath." The line comes from Tickets to My Downfall's "Banyan Tree (Interlude)," a tune written by Kelly and Barker with Fox. The same print is also available on a red T-shirt.

Elsewhere among the limited-edition, Valentine's Day merch on Kelly's online store is a pink voodoo doll imprinted with additional MGK lyrics, plus plenty of other Downfall-related T-shirts and hoodies.

Want to show that special someone how much you love them this V-Day? Perhaps a Machine Gun Kelly item is in order. We feel quite positive they'll remember the gift for years to come.

Get your hands on all the Machine Gun Kelly merch at machinegunkelly.manheadmerch.com.