I’ll go on the record and say it: the Highmark Mann is one of the best concert venues in the entire country. Nothing is quite like it.

Why The Mann Is One of the Best Concert Venues in the Country

It’s an intimate (yet large) venue that attracts incredible artists and The Highmark Mann has some of the most stunning views of the city.

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Whether you’re seeing a show on the mainstage at The Mann or on their general admission Skyline Stage, you know you’re in for a great night. I’ve seen everything from NPR live broadcasts to rock concerts and pop concerts at the Highmark Mann. And I can honestly say I’ve always had a great time.

READ MORE: Every Concert Coming to the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia in 2027

So, it’s safe to say that we’re super excited that the Highmark Mann’s 2027 concert calendar is starting to come together. In fact, the first two concerts have just been announced.

Matchbox 20 Is Coming to the Highmark Mann

This is exciting. Matchbox 20 is coming to Philadelphia to perform at the Highmark Mann on Saturday, July 17, 2027.

We’ve all loved Matchbox 20 for years. They’ve dropped hits like “3 AM,” “If You’re Gone,” “Unwell,” and more. And you know the band is going to perform all of those hits (and more) when they take to the stage this July.

You can click here to learn more about how to grab tickets to this show with Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Leon Bridges Hits The Highmark Mann Stage in July

The second show on the calendar so far at The Mann? He may not be a household name for everyone, but he absolutely should be by now.The Highmark Mann will welcome Leon Bridges to their stage on Wednesday, July 28, 2027.

You can visit Ticketmaster.com for ticket info. It’s your chance to see the GRAMMY-Award Winning singer known for hits like “River,” “Coming Home,” and more.

Every Concert at The Highmark Mann Announced for 2027

Bookmark this page. This is where we’ll keep track of the concerts for 2027 as they’re announced.

We’ll update the schedule right here. We suspect that the concert season in Philly next year could be massive as there are rumors of more artists gearing up to announce Philly shows soon.

How to Get Tickets to The Mann’s 2027 Concerts

Tickets for concerts at the Mann are conveniently available via Live Nation (and Ticketmaster.com).

As shows are announced, tickets typically go on sale a few days later. Keep watching find out more. We'll include that information as more show are announced.

But for now let's take a look back at 2026's big shows in Philly: