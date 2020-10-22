Marijuana May Become Legal in NJ after Virtual Forum Next Week

With the election coming up and 2020 being crazy as ever, New Jerseyans will have yet another situation to debate about… legalizing adult-use cannabis.

While many Americans disagree with the legalization, Disa reports that 12 states have fully legalized marijuana, including California, Oregon, Washington, Vermont. Disa also shows that many other states however have medically legalized it and also decriminalized the drug, including Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

The polls show strong support according to NJ.com for legalization in the Garden State, but have had challenges having more people vote due to confusion with mail-in-ballots and people unaware of referenda on the back of each ballot.

On Oct. 27 NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a virtual forum focused on the challenges and opportunities that legislators, regulators, entrepreneurs, patients and consumers will face if the legalization happens called “Countdown to Legalization” presented by Brach Eichler.

The State Sen. Nicholas Scutari will be holding a Q&A session with event host Justin Zaremba. Scutari has pushed for the legalization of marijuana and medical marijuana and will also discuss in the virtual forum what New Jersey could learn from other states who have legalized adult-use cannabis and where industries will go once the state adopts regulations to sell the drug to adult consumers.

Other guest speakers include U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, Jeff Brown, Andrew Brisbo, Shawn Collins, Michael McQueeny, Alixon Collazos, Edmund DeVeaux and Charles Gormally.

The virtual program will be held at 1 p.m. To reserve your tickets visit this website.