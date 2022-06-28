Meet the new Miss New Jersey, Augostina Mallous

I don’t know about you, but the pageant world has definitely not been on my radar for quite some time. Over 2.5 million people compete in pageants yearly, however. One of them being Miss New Jersey, which crowned a new winner just a few days ago.

Dennis and I always have a special place in our hearts for Miss New Jersey. Firstly, because, well obviously, New Jersey. But also, we have been lucky enough to have a few Miss New Jerseys on our show over the years and we have always been impressed by their smarts, poise, and of course, their beauty. As we all know, there’s something about a Jersey girl that gives her a little bit extra, in a good way.

The Miss New Jersey Pageant dates all the way back to 1933, and has continued to crown winners each year since.

Augostina Mallous, who placed runner-up last year, came back to compete this year and finally won the title of Miss New Jersey as well as a $19,000 scholarship. It seems that Middletown High School has some secret sauce in its water supply because Augostina graduated from Middletown back in 2019, which is the same school last year's winner graduated from as well.

Mallous is now a student at Hofstra University and plans to compete in Miss America next year as a result of her NJ win this year. After earning runner-up last year, Augostina worked diligently throughout the past year in order to ensure she took this year's crown. With a strong dance background, she came at the talent round strongly and was given the talent award with her routine to the song “fame.”

Augostina also had very strong interview responses, when asked about sensitive topics such as Roe v. Wade, her answers did nothing but impress the judges. As the Miss Jersey winner, Augostina will continue to promote her initiative on preventing human trafficking and serve as a role model for young girls her age across New Jersey as well as broader areas.

New Jersey adults can definitely look forward to the positive impact in which she’ll make on the younger and growing communities.

