Meghan Markle’s Royal Training Involved a Staged Kidnapping

Meghan Markle apparently had to go through an intense, two-day security training course before marrying Prince Harry.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of the book Finding Freedom, claim that Markle was put through a fake kidnapping scenario as part of a personal protection course due to an "unusually high number of threats."

The exercises reportedly included a “kidnap and rescue” situation, in which the Royal Army's Special Air Service regiment used live ammunition while rescuing her from a fake kidnapping so she would know what to do if she ever finds herself in a hostile situation.

“Meghan took part in a staged kidnapping, where she was bundled up in a car by a ‘terrorist,’ taken to a different location, and then ‘saved’ by officers firing fake guns (the kind used in Hollywood films) for realism,” the book reads.

The training is believed to be a mandatory requirement for all members of the Royal family. Kate Middleton allegedly went through a similar course, but not until after she married Prince William.