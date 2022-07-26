Here are some great places in Mercer County to put on your foodie bucket list, according to New Jersey Monthly.

The 39th annual Jersey Choice Restaurant Poll, presented by New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, is out and there are quite a few familiar names (and personal favorites) that made the list.

There were different categories and the votes went by region, North, Central and South Jersey.

Here are the winner in the Central Jersey region. I bet you've been to at least a few, and if you haven't, what are you waiting for?

The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville won Best Bakery. You must try the Trenton Volcano. If you like Pork Roll, you'll love it. The Blueberry Lemon Loaf, brownies, lemon bars, cinnamon buns...heck, everything...is unbelievably delicious.

Cattani Catering and Kitchen in Ewing won Best Bang for the Buck, Best Caterer, and Best Lunch. I love meeting friends here for lunch and have been to many parties catering by the lovely Meghan Cattani and her fabulous staff. The Sangria Salad is one of my favorites. Actually everything on the menu is my favorite.

Triumph Brewing Company in Princeton won Best Brew Pub. It had such a cool vibe on Nassau Street in downtown Princeton and everyone's excited for its grand re-opening in the old Post Office in Palmer Square in 2023.

Hoagie Haven in Princeton won Best Cheesesteak. This place is iconic. I have to be honest, I love their cold hoagies but have never had a cheesesteak there. I guess I know what I'm getting next time I'm there.

Best Seafood went to Blue Point Grill, also in Princeton. It's definitely a hotspot in the area.

Staying in Princeton, Tortuga's Mexican Village won Best Mexican. You'll become a regular once you discover this place. It's soooo good.

And, last but certainly not least, Best Chinese went to Kuo Social. This is one of the most buzzed about restaurants in the area. It has an awesome vibe and even better food. There's often live entertainment too.

For the complete list of winner, click here.

This $3.2M Home in Princeton NJ is Perfect For a Modern Family This new house is giving "main character" vibes and it's a modern dream.

Muhammad Ali's $1.85 Million Cherry Hill, NJ Home Muhammad Ali's home in Cherry Hill was just relisted and is now selling for a whopping $1.85 million! Take a look inside: