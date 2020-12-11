Mercer County Offering Free Covid Testing Today in Hamilton

Mercer County is offering its residents and county healthcare workers and first responders the opportunity to get a free COVID-19 test today (Friday, December 11th) in Hamilton Township, according to the county's official website.

Mercer County has teamed up with Vault Health for this free event. Colonial Firehouse on Kuser Road is the location of the pop up testing site, and the hours are from 10am - 2pm. It will be a saliva test. You don't need to have a prescription. You will need to bring identification to prove you are a Mercer County resident or are employed in Mercer County as a first responder or healthcare worker. Residents must be 14 years old or older.

If you're planning on going, please don't eat, drink, chew gum, or smoke 30 minutes before taking the test. Organizers are asking that you bring a smartphone or tablet with you, if possible. There will be an online registration process. Don't worry if you run into a problem, there will be people on hand to help you out. Test kits to collect the saliva specimen will be available at the firehouse today, officials said.

I would suggest you show up right on time, because the testing will only be available for 300 people. Don't worry, the county is promising more "pop-up" testing sites, scattered throughout the county, soon.

If you can't make it tomorrow, or don't make the 300 cut off, Mercer County also has free at-home saliva tests available. You can request one by clicking here. If you need more information or have any questions, you can email HomeTesting@mercercounty.org. For a list of Mercer County testing sites, click here.

Colonial Firehouse is located at 801 Kuser Road, Hamilton Township.