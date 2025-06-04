Phone and online scams are becoming more and more prevalent these days, and there's a new one you need to watch out for.

There's a new phone scam in Mercer County, NJ

Mercer Me is reporting about a new phone scam that you need to be careful not to fall for.

Mercer County Prosecutor, Janetta D. Marbray, is warning the public about someone who's impersonating members of her team.

The scammer impersonates a Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Lieutenant

The caller is pretending to be a high-ranking officer in the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

A victim of the scam reported the crime saying the person introduced himself as Lieutenant Adams.

A fake number is used to trick potential victims

The victim said the phone number on Caller ID looked legitimate, appearing to be from the Mercer County's Prosecutor's Office.

The scammer told the victim that a family member had an outstanding warrant and had to give a DNA sample.

The victim was then told to deposit $10,000 cash into a Bitcoin ATM to settle the issue.

Law enforcement will never ask for money over the phone

The public needs to be aware that law enforcement agencies like the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office will never ask for money over the phone.

They will also never ask for money in an unusual way, like depositing cash into an ATM machine, wiring money, or buying gift cards.

Law enforcement officers will also never ask for your financial information or personal information over the phone.

If a caller does ask for that sensitive information, chances are that person is trying to steal your identity.

These scam phone can seem perfectly normal because the caller will call you by name.

Scammers will use the internet and social media to find people's names and phone numbers and then tell their victims that loved ones are in trouble.

This can lead to a victim becoming scared and panicking, therefore falling for the scam.

Unfortunately, we live in a world where you need to be cautious of all phone calls.

If you get a suspicious call report it immediately

If you receive a call from someone saying they're from a Mercer County police department or the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, do not give out any personal or financial information, hang up, and report it by calling the Mercer County's Prosecutor's Office at (609) 989-6351.

Don't become a victim. Be aware.