It is always sad to see relationships end. Whether it is a friendship or a romantic relationship, it hurts when things don't work out the way you planned. The blow is softer when there is no real commitment involved. It is easier to move on and go about your life when there are no legal documents binding two people together.

I have seen situations where people stay married yet live separately because they can not afford a divorce. I have also had people close to me lose their souls over the years of stress trying to undo a vow they made with another at the alter. It's tough. It's no fun. It's expensive. It's draining.

The people of Potter county know all too well about divorces. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Potter county had the highest number of divorces in the state in the past year. Quarantining with their significant other during the coronavirus pandemic must have had a lot of people rethinking the commitments they made. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were over 5 thousand divorces and annulments in 2020. The crazy thing is there were only 81 marriages that year.

Bucks County also placed extremely high on the list for divorce rates above the average. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bucks County has 1,071 divorces last year making it the 4th highest county in the state.

So what does this say about these counties? There are a lot of things that factor into a divorce. Money, environment, kids, employment, and of course irreconcilable differences.

So many don't move to those specific counties. They may be bad luck.