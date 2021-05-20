We are starting to recover but many of us still need help. Especially here in Jersey where it costs more to live than just about anywhere else in the country. We love it here, that's why we foot the bill...but when you add a pandemic to the regular sky high Jersey cost of living we're gonna need some rescue. If you are still in that place you'll be relieved to know that more help is on the way, if you are from Jersey.

As part of a $319 million package that Gov. Phil Murphy agreed to in September, about 800,000 Jersey residents could receive a $500 check. That would come in the next few months.

When can you expect it? Once approved, the rebates are expected to come between July 1st and July 31st. It looks like there won't be any problems with this getting approved by July 1st but it is not official yet.

Who will get the money? The deal includes a $500 rebate to married parents filing a joint tax return or who identify as head of household or as a surviving spouse. The parents must have at least one child and earn no more than $150,000.

The rebate is $75,000 if you are a single mom or dad. The rebate checks will be based on tax filings from this spring's gross 2020 income. Only New Jersey residents are eligible. Payment will arrive in the mail or by direct deposit, they are still deciding. If someone files an extension, the state Department Treasury has until December 31 to distribute the checks. I'll keep you posted as I learn more!

