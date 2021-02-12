Most Expensive House For Sale In Yardley

Many people have a goal to have this big house and a beautiful family one day but we all know that it will come with a very high price tag. If you want to visualize yourself living in this amazing big house that costs over a million dollars we will help you with that a little.

On Zillow, we found the most expensive house in Yardley that is up for sale and is going for $1,599,999. That is definitely out of my price range but one day I will make it there.

This close to $1.6 million home has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and the outdoors looks like a little castle. The only downside is that it doesn't have a pool or a hot tub. I never understand how a house that is so expensive does not have those things. That should be automatic.

Here are pics of the most expensive house in Yardley, Pa.