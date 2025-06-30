We see certain cars everywhere in Pennsylvania. They’re parked at grocery stores, lined up at schools, and filling up at gas stations. It’s not always about having the newest or flashiest car; most people just want something reliable to get them where they need to go. I think there are a ton of other ways you can spend your money efficiently rather than buying an overpriced, flashy car.

We all know that there are some cars out there that catch a little too much attention. Having your car stand out from the rest can be a good thing, but also a bad thing.

Car theft happens more often than we think, and it’s not just luxury cars being targeted. You don't necessarily have to have a Lamborghini or a Porsche parked in your driveway to be at risk. Actually, some of the most stolen cars are the ones we see every day are cars that blend in and are pretty common in local neighborhoods.

What Car Types Are Stolen The Most in Pennsylvania?

So, which ones do thieves really go for in Pennsylvania? Here’s a look at the most stolen cars in the state:

Honda Accord (2007)

Nissan Altima (2015)

Honda Civic (2008)

Ford Full-Size Pickup (2004)

Toyota Camry (2020)

Chevrolet Malibu (2017)

Hyundai Sonata (2017)

Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee (2019)

Hyundai Elantra (2017)

Toyota Corolla (2017)

If you drive one of these, it doesn’t mean your car is going to be stolen tomorrow, but it’s a good reminder to always lock your doors, park in well-lit areas, and maybe even consider an extra security feature if you’re worried.

