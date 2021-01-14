National Guard to defend Pennsylvania Capitol, city to close streets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Emergency planners say a few hundred National Guard troops will help defend the Pennsylvania Capitol against any threats in the coming week.

Police said Thursday their plans for the potential unrest by supporters of President Donald Trump include helicopters, drones, and horse-mounted officers in Harrisburg. Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the Pennsylvania Capitol closed for two days next week around the swearing-in of three statewide officials on Tuesday and the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The complex is already closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wolf's new order advises employees who report to work in-person to take off Tuesday and Wednesday.