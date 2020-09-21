Netflix Cancels ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’

It got great reviews from critics, it was adored by fans of the cult movie that inspired it, and last week it won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program — the first winner in that category for its streaming home, Netflix.

None of that was enough to get the show a second season.

Yes, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is done at Netflix after just a single run of ten hand-crafted episodes. Those episodes premiered over a year ago, in late August of 2019, and since then Netflix has given no word about a potential return. Today, producer Lisa Henson gave a statement to io9, confirming that a second season of Age of Resistance would not be coming. It read:

We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future. Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant.

While Netflix cranks out new movies and shows every week of the year, this has increasingly become part of their rep: They cancel shows freely and readily. Almost nothing lasts there for longer than a handful of seasons — even many popular shows. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is just their latest victim. In canceling the show, Netflix seems to be putting its Dark Crystal on track to join the original 1982 movie as a cult classic that went under-appreciated in its day, only to find a wider and more appreciative audience later in life. If you missed the show, it is still available on Netflix.