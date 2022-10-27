New Jersey has been taking over Netflix lately.

If you've have a Netflix account, chances are you've heard about The Watcher. It's currently one of the most popular shows streaming, and it's based on a true story of a Westfield family who received many eerie and threatening letters about their house from a mysterious person called "The Watcher."

The show's instant popularity made fans stalk the Westfield home, which hasn't gone over well with residents. Perhaps this new Netflix movie, also based on a true New Jersey story will take some of the attention off The Watcher.

According to NJ.com, Netflix's The Good Nurse hit the streaming platform yesterday, October 26th. It tells the story of Charles Cullen, a serial killer from West Orange who is responsible for hundreds of deaths.

Cullen's story differs from other serial killers, because his job title made him seemingly trustworthy. Cullen was a nurse at a few hospitals and nursing homes in NJ and Pennsylvania. The article goes tells how Cullen committed these senseless and tragic crimes at these medical centers by giving patients a lethal dose of drugs.

Per NJ.com, The Good Nurse will follow the story of Amy Loughren, the ICU nurse who filled police in on her suspicions on Cullen, and ultimately helped bring justice to the situation.

The movie has an impressive cast: it stars Eddie Redmayne (The Danish Girl, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Cullen, and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Zero Dark Thirty) as Loughren.

The Good Nurse is available to stream on Netflix.

