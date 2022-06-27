New Brewery Headed to Manors Strip Mall in Lawrence, NJ
This is exciting. A new brewery is coming soon to Lawrence Township, according to ROI, and a taekwondo studio just opened.
Both new businesses signed leases in the Manors Corner Shopping Center on Lawrenceville - Pennington Road. With the additions, the center will be at full capacity.
The new brewery is called, The Druery. It plans to open this fall (October). The article say it's a "new microbrewery with roots in Philadelphia."
The hope of the three-barrel brewery is to become the new local hangout. It will have different varieties and styles of beer. Check out the website here.
I love their slogan..."We Make Beer for Beer Lovers." Can't wait to try some of their award-winning beer.
Hongryong Park Ahn's Taekwondo had its Grand Opening recently. It's a top notch studio with locations in Plainsboro and Montgomery as well.
The studio features programs for kids, teens, adults, and families.
Here's their mission statement:
"Here at Ahn's Taekwondo Lawrenceville, we believe that Taekwondo is the missing piece in every person's life - no matter their age, athletic experience, or personal background. But, this art form goes beyond kicks and punches. Taekwondo strengthens the mind and spirit as well as the body. At Ahn's Taekwondo Lawrenceville we will help you master your roundhouse kick AND teach you values of respect, perseverance, and confidence. We are committed to helping each and every student reach their fullest potential. Get started today."
Check out the website here.
For Grand Opening specials, click here.