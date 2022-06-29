New EV Charging Stations Open in Mercer County, NJ

If you have an EV (Electric Vehicle) it just got easier to find a charging station in Mercer County, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes announced the 11 new charging stations throughout the county are all at county facilities.

Here's where you can find them:

Mercer County Administration Building at 640 South Broad Street, Trenton

Mercer Office Park at 1440 Parkside Avenue, Ewing

Hopewell Valley Golf Course at 114 Pennington-Hopewell Road, Hopewell

Mercer County Improvement Authority at 80 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton

Mercer County Boathouse at 334 South Post Road, West Windsor

Mercer Oaks Golf Course at 725 Village Road West, West Windsor

Mountain View Golf Course at 850 Bear Tavern Road, Ewing

Princeton Country Club at Wheeler Way, West Windsor

Mercer Meadows - Hunt House at 197 Blackwell Road, Pennington (6am - 9pm until after daylight-savings time ends)

Mercer County Technical Schools Assunpink Center at 1085 Old Trenton Road, Hamilton (open September 1st - June 30th, Monday - Thursday 7am - 9pm, Friday 7am - 4pm. Then, July 1st - August 31st, Monday - Friday 7am - 3pm).

Mercer County Technical Schools Sypek Center at 129 Bull Run Road, Ewing

Look for the special parking spots at each location with the chargers.

The article says the EV charging stations offer dual-port, Level 2 charging, adding about 10 - 20 miles of traveling for every hour of charge. It costs $1 per hour for the first 4 hours of charging then $5 per hour for every hour after that until the car is fully charged.

Hughes says, "The availability of additional charging stations around Mercer County will benefit electric vehicle owners and, we hope, help reduce the 'range anxiety' that might prevent other consumers from investing in electric vehicles. This initiative will also help raise awareness about the environmental benefits of gasoline alternatives as we further our commitment to increasing sustainable practices throughout the County."

Make sure to download the ChargePoint app or click here and make an account.

