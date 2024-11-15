New Jersey’s Oldest City Is Over 100 Years Older Than America

As we step into 2025, it’s amazing to think that America, established in 1776, will celebrate its 249th birthday next year.

Something even more fascinating that you may not know is New Jersey’s oldest city predates the nation by 116 years!

It’s wild to think about how the U.S. can feel both very old and surprisingly young, depending on which way you look at things.

There are plenty of towns in New Jersey that were thriving well before the birth of "The United States of America."

While most of us know America was founded in 1776, it’s crazy to realize that some New Jersey towns were already established over a century earlier.

Think about it; that was before the Declaration of Independence was even signed. This little-known fact really highlights the depth of history that’s to be uncovered in the Garden State.

Which leads us to the big question:

What Is the Oldest City in New Jersey

According to Finally Home JC, the title belongs to none other than Jersey City, New Jersey! “Jersey City was originally founded in 1660 by the Dutch and went by names such as Netherlands, Hudson, Paulus Hook, or in Dutch, ‘hoek,’ meaning Point of Land,” they reported.

To put it in context, 1660 was the year a permanent settlement was officially established in Jersey City, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Over the years, Jersey City has seen its fair share of history. Shortly after its founding, reports indicate the British seized the area in 1664. It was later returned to the Dutch and then taken back by the British in 1674.

Fast forward to the 1700s, and Jersey City played a key role in the American Revolution, given its close proximity to New York City.

Today, it has grown into one of the most populous cities in New Jersey, packed with an incredible mix of bars, restaurants, art, and culture.

Its location near New York City makes it a crucial transportation hub, serving thousands of travelers and commuters daily.

With an estimated population of 292,000, Jersey City is currently the second most populated city in the state—trailing behind Newark, which leads by about 20,000 residents reports say.

