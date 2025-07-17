New Jersey is full of some cool things to see. All over the state, no matter where you go there are some really interesting things to learn and also some really interesting tourist attractions that probably just feel random to most people.

New Jersey Roadside Attractions

Many of these different roadside attractions have been around for decades and have become a tradition for families, not only in New Jersey but also for those who live far away.

One of those amazing roadside attractions happens to be located in Margate and that is Lucy the Elephant. Lucy has been standing tall in New Jersey for over 100 years and now in 2025, there’s been a big change made to the iconic statue.

New Jersey's Lucy The Elephant

Lucy the Elephant is a statue of an elephant that has been on display for years in Margate, New Jersey. It’s been a staple in the Garden State for years, especially for tourists, but now there’s a bit of a change that’s happened.

Recently, it was announced that Lucy had a little but of an upgrade. This diva just got a fresh pedicure and she’s styling her way into the rest of summer. The official ‘Lucy The Elephant’ Facebook account posted that she got a fresh coat of paint with some fresh pink polish.

It’s a pretty simple change, but when is the last time Lucy has had an upgrade like this? Pretty much never. If you want to check out Lucy’s brand new look, you can check her out in Margate, New Jersey.

