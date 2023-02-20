Jersey Residents Reveal How To Hold The Door For Someone At Wawa

Here in the Garden State, we march to the beat of our own drum. Truth be told, the same could be said for, pretty much, the entire Delaware Valley.

There's something about the swagger of the Greater Philadelphia region, South Jersey included, that sets it apart from the rest of the country. Natives of this region always say they never find that same vibe anywhere else, no matter how many places they've lived. We just do things our own way around here.

Even a trip to Wawa involves its own proper etiquette. Wawa itself is in a league of it's own here in this part of the country, but we'll leave that alone for the moment. Right now, we're focusing on the proper way to behave while making a quick trip to the region's most popular gas and convenience store combo.

People have recently taken to social media to explain the proper manners that should be practiced when entering and exiting a Wawa. Apparently, questions have recently been posed to Facebook users in a local group regarding how many times are you supposed to say "thank you" to someone who holds the doors open for you.

For those of you currently scratching your head, allow me to explain. You see, when you enter a Wawa, you have two doors to walk through. There's the first door that gets you into the little vestibule, then you walk through the second door to actually enter the store. The question asked basically whether or not saying "thank you" for the first door is enough. A weird question? Sure, but it can get a little awkward when you're trying to beat the other person to the door who just held the first one for you. It's a little hard to explain, but if you're a frequent Wawa customer, you already know what I'm talking about.

The consensus is that you can never express your gratitude for a kind gesture too many times, so do what feels right. Still, there may be situations in which the initial "thanks" will suffice.

