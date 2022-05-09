I love spreading the good news, especially when it comes to where we live.

This Jersey Shore town often gets bad press for no good reason.

As a matter of fact, I told you that this town was named one of the 50 worst places to live in America.

Does this town have troubled areas? Yes.

Was this town on the brink of burning down decades ago? Yes.

That just makes its comeback story oh so sweet.

Here's why travelmag.com thought this Shore town deserved the honor.

Jersey Shore has today gotten itself a bit of a sleazy reputation, but few people realize that it is made up of 140 miles of direct coastline with plenty of diversity. For example, this town retains the traditional charm of the 1930s Jersey Shore, such as the boardwalks, arcades, and water parks. Although not immune to The Shore’s post-war decline, this town has managed to pull off the phoenix from the flames trick more than once. First, the city became a music hub, where locals like Bruce Springsteen got his start on the stages of venues like the Stone Pony. The Garden State Film Festival brings filmmakers to this town every year, while the LGBTQ+ world enjoys a welcoming community and vibrant nightlife scene here too.

I'm happy to announce that Asbury Park has been named one of 'America's Most Charming' towns by travelmag.com.

Am I a little biased toward Asbury Park? Possibly.

It is our second home as we broadcast live from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio all summer long.

But that's just the beginning of Asbury's awesomeness.

When you walk on the boardwalk you can see and feel the history.

There are times when you are on a boardwalk that you want the bright flashing lights and rides.

In Asbury Park, you get a very chill and relaxed experience.

Convention Hall is iconic.

Off of the boardwalk, there are legendary music venues like The Stone Pony, Wonder Bar, and House of Independents.

Stroll down Cookman Avenue, and you'll have a hard time choosing which restaurant to sit down at.