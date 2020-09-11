New Jersey’s Online Election Portal is Now Up and Running

Registering to vote just got a whole lot easier for New Jerseyans. We have less than 8 weeks left until the 2020 presidential election, and the Garden State wants to make sure each and everyone is presented with the opportunity to vote. According to Philly Voice, New Jersey just debuted their online election portal.

Governor Phil Murphy just signed a legislation allowing this back in January, but the website just went live on Friday. Not only can you register to vote online, but you can also request mail-in ballots through the new N.J. Division of Election website. Residents will be able to track their mail-in ballots once they have been submitted as well.

The process to register to vote online is very simple. All you need is your driver's license number, non-driver identification number, or social security number. According to Philly Voice, this new website can be access on a computer or a phone. So yes, you can register to vote while on the treadmill at the gym.

Don't forget, the deadline to register to vote is October 15. Since the portal opened last week, in just four days 13,000 people registered to vote. It has been a week since the website launched and we can only imagine how many people have registered now that the process is easier and more accessible.

Every vote counts and every vote matters. Exercise your right to vote this year in one of the most important presidential elections of our time.