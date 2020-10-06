New Vegan Restaurant Opening in Princeton

There's a new vegan restaurant coming soon to downtown Princeton, according to Facebook , and area residents are excited, and anxiously awaiting the grand opening.

It's called Planted Plate and it's coming to Spring Street (15 Spring Street, across the street from Chuck's Cafe). It's being described as "innovative vegan cuisine." It will be Princeton's very first 100% plant based restaurant. Their food will be "100% plant based, sourced from organic ingredients, and inspired from cultures from all corners of the globe," a recent post boasted.

Construction began back in June, with hopes of a Fall 2020 opening, and it sounds like that will be true, based on recent posts. They're promising to drop some hints about their menu soon...it's being finalized this week.

When it first opens the Planted Plate will have a small amount of indoor seating because of the ongoing pandemic, and will offer takeout and delivery.

They're hiring too, so if it seems like a good fit for you, reach out to them.

You can follow them on Facebook for information, updates, and grand opening details.

Welcome to town, Planted Plate.