Newark Airport Is #1 for Delays Over Thanksgiving

ValuePenguin.com looked at data collected by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and found that among the 50 busiest airports in America, Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) has the worst delays over Thanksgiving.

The study also found that while the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest day for air travel, the Friday before Thanksgiving is actually the day with the most flight delays. The average departure delay at EWR was 39.2 minutes and the maximum delay was 81.4 minutes.

The other major airports in our area didn't fare much better in the report...

LaGuardia Airport (LGA) --- 3rd worst with an everage departure delay of 36.1 minutes.

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) --- 5th worst with an average departure delay of 35.4 minutes.

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) --- 7th worst with an average departure delay of 31.2 minutes.

For more information on the study, click here.