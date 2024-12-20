No matter what time of the year it is, I feel like a lot of us rely on public transportation.

Most people take it to and from work or to see family, but there are also other events that you go to where NJ Transit is the best option to get there.

Whether you’re traveling from Jersey to New York for a Yankees game in the Spring or heading to a Devils game in Newark during the winter, it’s a great way to get around New Jersey.

Before you hop on an NJ Transit train for your next outing, there’s something you should know.

Let’s be real, pregaming can be a big part of events like these and I’m sure you stopped to think, “Hey, I’m not driving, so having a drink or two on the way is totally fine, right?”

Well, unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Can You Legally Drink Alcohol on a NJ Transit Train?

Hoboken Terminal Partially Reopens After Last Month's NJ Transit Crash Getty Images loading...

The short answer? No, it’s not allowed. In fact, according to NJTransit.com, no beverages at all are allowed on trains, buses, or light rail vehicles in New Jersey whether in bottles, cans, or cups.

This rule was reinforced back in December 2022 when NJ Transit reminded passengers about the policy during SantaCon events in Hoboken and New York City.

While banning alcohol makes sense, I was honestly surprised to learn that all drinks are included in this rule, especially when some stations have gift shops and other eateries inside.

I’m guessing this means no sodas, no coffee, and not even water.

So, if you’re grabbing a Dunkin’ iced coffee at the Hamilton Train Station, you’d better finish it before you board!

NJ Transit wasn’t always this strict, but in recent years, they’ve really cracked down on enforcing this policy.

Next time you head out for some fun, keep this in mind before you get on the train. It might just save you the hassle of tossing your drink!

