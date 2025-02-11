There are some changes on the way for a popular Hamilton (Mercer County) shopping center, so I wanted to fill you in.

The shopping center I'm talking about is the bustling Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 North in Hamilton Township.

Google Google loading...

Norman's Hallmark in Hamilton Marketplace is closing for good

Unfortunately, the Norman's Hallmark store, near Shop Rite, is closing its doors for good.

The closing date is set for Monday, February 17.

Here's the sign hanging in the store.

Norman's Hallmark Store in Hamilton Marketplace Norman's Hallmark Store in Hamilton Marketplace loading...

Customers are now greeted by a sign that says, "Thank you. A message to our loyal customers. On Monday, February 17, we will permanently close our doors here at the Hamilton Marketplace at 8pm. We appreciate the support of the local community and truly thank all of our loyal customers for their business over the years."

There are two other Norman's Hallmark stores in Mercer County

The sign then directs everyone to visit two other Norman's Hallmark locations in Mercer County.

One is in Hamilton Plaza, located at 1251 Route 33 in Hamilton Square in the Shop Rite shopping center, and the other in the Shops at Windsor Green center, located at 3495 Route 1 in Princeton, near Whole Foods Market.

Get our free mobile app

Employees were offered transfers

I, of course, was concerned for the employees, so spoke to a woman who works there and she assured me all the workers were offered transfers to the other locations.

I also asked her if she knew what would become of the empty store.

This is where it gets interesting.

There's a rumor that a Bath & Body Works Concept Store may be coming

She told me they've heard the Verizon store may expand its store into that space OR potentially a Bath & Body Works Concept Store will be coming.

Google Google loading...

Ohhh, I love that idea. I'm in Bath & Body Works all the time. I've also wondered why there wasn't one in Hamilton Marketplace. It seems like there should be.

READ MORE: Top Notch Piecing Studio Opens in Princeton; Only second in NJ

I will let you know if I find out anything else.

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker