North Brunswick Lidl to Open this Week, But, When in Lawrence

Another Lidl is opening in New Jersey this week, according to Centraljersey.com, making it the 10th across the state.

This new food market is in North Brunswick, located at 500 Milltown Road. The Grand Opening Celebration will be taking place this Wednesday, July 29th. You can join in the fun starting at 7:40am. There will be a small ribbon cutting ceremony, before the store officially opens at 8am. The store's normal business hours will be from 8am to 9pm, 7 days a week.

I'm sure North Brunswick's mayor, Francis "Mac" Womack, will be on hand for the grand opening festivities. He said in the article, “Lidl is a highly desirable and welcome addition to North Brunswick, and especially welcome in our oldest section of town where an affordable grocery store has been highly sought by our seniors and many others. I join the entire community in wishing Lidl great success and thank them for choosing to grow their business in North Brunswick.”

Get there early Wednesday morning, the first 100 customers will each get a gift card, and it could have any amount on it from $5 all the way up to $100. Score. You'll also be entered to win a $500 Lidl gift card, plus there will be other fun giveaways.

Another new Lidl opened in Burlington last week. There is supposed to be one coming soon to the Lawrence Shopping Center, in Lawrence Township, in the old Acme location, but, no there's been no progress in months and months, leaving local residents frustrated and longing for a convenient grocery store. When I reached out to a Lidl representative, I was told they didn't know the opening date for Lawrence food market yet.

I think I'll check out the North Brunswick store to see what the Lawrence one will be like.