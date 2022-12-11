Sweet! ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ is Coming to Marlton NJ!

Marlton New Jersey is about to get even sweeter!

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a pastry shop that specialized in, well, bundt cakes, is about to open a location in Marlton New Jersey! The store will be coming to the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center, located at 101 NJ-73.

This location will be replacing Madras Indian Cuisine, which closed in 2022. They're not open yet, but they're making progress. Their signage is up, as you can see from this post from Facebook community page A View From Evesham:

True to the name, Nothing Bundt Cakes literally sells nothing but bundt cakes! Their flavors include Peppermint Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, Snickerdoodle, White Chocolate Raspberry, Carrot, Strawberries & Cream, Classic Vanilla and more!

You can buy 8'', 10'', tiered, personal-sized, and mini bundt cakes for any occasion, or just because! Check out their full menu HERE.

They have over 430 locations across the United States and Canada. Their other New Jersey locations are in Shrewsbury, Brunswich, Princeton, Morristown, Wayne, Cherry Hill, West Caldwell, Paramus and Toms River.

Here's their Cherry Hill Location, which opened last year:

I feel like bundt cakes aren't appreciated enough, so it's pretty cool to see they're expanding in New Jersey. If you want to stay in the know of their updates, be sure to follow their Instagram page @nothingbundtcakes!

Are you excited for this new location? If you've ever has a Nothing But Bundt cake, don't be afraid to tell us how you liked them!

