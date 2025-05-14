Even if you go away often, traveling can be stressful.

Between the packing, waiting airport lines, and getting stuck at security for longer than you expected, it’s easy to get caught up in our own little airport bubble.

Everyone has their own habits, routines, and quirks when flying. Some people need snacks, and others need noise-canceling headphones.

If you’re from Pennsylvania, apparently, you might be one of the rule-breakers in the sky.

There are so many different airport sins you could commit when you’re beginning your journey to wherever you’re going, but according to a new survey, Pennsylvanians are guilty of one travel offense that may be flying under the radar.

According to Solitaire Bliss, they took data and made a map of the “naughty travel habits” happening across the country, and what they found might surprise you.

From sneaking snacks past TSA to being the person who hogs the armrest, people confessed to all kinds of bad travel behavior.

Pennsylvanians Are Committing a Total Airplane Sin

So what’s the big travel sin Pennsylvanians are committing? It’s not putting their phones on airplane mode.

It turns out that Pennsylvania is the state that just can’t disconnect, even when we’re told to.

While most of us probably assume it’s harmless, ignoring airplane mode can interfere with communication systems, and it’s just one of those basic flying rules we’re all asked to follow.

So next time you board, do your part, PA. Throw that phone into airplane mode. You can scroll again when you land.

