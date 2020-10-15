People Can No Longer Scam Netflix Out Of A Free 30-Day Trial

Netflix has truly been a saving grace for so many people. During this pandemic most people were sitting at home doing nothing, so many of us turned towards Netflix to make us feel better. It hurts my heart to say this, but Netflix has officially gotten rid of their 30- day free trial.

Now this might not bother you too much because you might already pay for it, but think about all of the people this does affect. Even though there are so many people that still don't have Netflix accounts. First off, why don’t you have a Netflix account yet? Hop on it! Let’s use an actual scenario. Let’s say you and your significant other just broke up. The problem is you were using their Netflix account and they just changed their password on you. What can you do? You make yourself a Netflix account, but now you don’t have that free 30-days making you not want to even sign up at all.

So the question is now what are they doing? According to Variety, a representative for Netflix said “We’re looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.” Netflix was already on top of this. Earlier this year they announced they would be letting people watch movies and episodes for free. They are currently offering right now are Bird Box, Stranger Things, Love is Blind, Boss Baby, Grace and Frankie, Our Planet, The Two Pope, When They See Us, and Elite.

