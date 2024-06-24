Try Out This One-Of-A-Kind Oyster Truck Stationed in New Jersey

If you’re a fan of seafood and are looking to try out some amazing oysters in New Jersey, there’s a specific spot that you need to try.

Perla Oyster Bar has officially taken their amazing oysters on the road and you’ll be able to try out their tasty seafood oon the road. I am personally such a seafood person, especially during the summer.

In New Jersey, there’s truly nothing better than some fresh seafood down the shore. Between crabs, clams, lobster, and oysters, there’s no discrimination against different seafood in my opinion.

There are a lot of places that offer some amazing seafood throughout the state of New Jersey, but have you ever had oysters out of a truck? It sounds like something you may not want to touch, but in this case, you won't be able to get enough.

If you’re looking for one of the most amazing oyster trucks in New Jersey, you have to track down this amazing truck.

Perla Oyster Truck is available for you to book their truck for events and everyone online is absolutely raving about their experience with them. They do a bunch of pop-ups throughout the area and you can see where they're heading on their social media accounts.

You can check out their social media, here for some more information.

Look Inside This $25 Million Jersey Shore Home This Avalon, NJ home has been put on the market for just under $25 million Gallery Credit: Gianna