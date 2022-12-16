Ho Ho Yo, Philly! The holiday season in the City of Brotherly Love is one of the BEST in the country!

According to FinanceBuzz, Philadelphia ranked among The 15 Best U.S. Cities to Spend Christmas In in 2022!

Photo by Daniel ODonnell on Unsplash Photo by Daniel ODonnell on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

As it should! Spending Christmas in Philadelphia is a one-of-a-kind experience, as the culturally rich city comes alive with holiday cheer!. There are a variety of activities and events to enjoy, whether you're looking for something traditional or something a little more unconventional.

So where did Philadelphia rank in the list of best Christmas cities?

#5! Here's what FinanceBuzz had to say about Christmas in Philly:

"The main Christmas event in Philly is arguably the Christmas Village, which takes over LOVE Park and City Hall throughout the season – complete with fun rides and mulled wine...Don’t forget to go skating at the RiverRink Winterfest on the Delaware Riverfront, visit the Dicken’s Village, and see the Macy’s Christmas Light Show narrated by Julie Andrews."

I have to concur. The Christmas Village is a beloved Philadelphia tradition. It's European-style outdoor market in LOVE Park. Here, you'll find a wide variety of holiday-themed vendors selling everything from ornaments and decorations to festive treats and warm drinks. The market also features live entertainment, including carolers and live music, making it the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit.

Another must-see holiday attraction in Philadelphia is Winter in Franklin Square, which features a giant light display, carousel rides, and a miniature golf course with a holiday twist. The festival also features a beer garden and food trucks, making it the perfect place to grab a bite and enjoy some holiday cheer. It's one of my absolute faves. This season, it runs Nov 16, 2022 - Feb 26, 2023.

Just in case you were curious, New York City was #1. Which is valid, if we're honest.

Christmas in Philadelphia is a wonderful experience that is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. There's something for everyone to enjoy in this beautiful city!

Take a closer look at The Christmas Village in LOVE Park down below!

Come Experience The Christmas Village at LOVE Park in Philadelphia! Nov 19 - Dec 24! Take a look at what you can expect! More information at The Christmas Village returns to PhiladelphiaTake a look at what you can expect! More information at philachristmas.com!