Picnic Areas in Mercer County Now Available for Rent

Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes just announced that various Mercer County picnic areas will be available to rent in just a few days. Reservations will open up beginning THIS Monday, April 5th at Noon and it's first come first serve. Your picnic area options include the West and East Picnic Areas in Mercer County Park, Rosedale Picnic Area in Mercer Meadows, Princeton Country Club Picnic Area in West Windsor and Valley Road Picnic Area in Hopewell Township. You don't have to be a Mercer County resident to rent them which is super cool. Renting means you get access to lots of amenities like restrooms, fields, lots of tables, parking and of course garbage and recycling already set up. Each picnic area has different amenities.

Reservations will only be accepted online, so if you have a date in mind, or a special event coming up, I suggest you jump on it and reserve it. Dates that are available as of now before anyone makes their reservations are April 17th through October 31st. You can make your reservations for picnic areas in select Mercer County Parks and get more info here.

I loved hearing from the CDC that vaccinated people are abler to gather indoors without masks. It's such a relief considering we weren't even allowed in churches last year to worship and we could not gather at all with family members. For me and my family, vaccines were the way to go. We wanted to gather again and we wanted to hug and kiss each other again. Now that the weather is nicer we are outside non stop, but it's nice to not wear masks while sitting outside. Picnic areas and outdoor activities are the perfect way to gather safely, this spring and summer. It's exciting especially if all the people you are gathering with don't want to host. Technically no one has to host. Everyone brings a dish and helps clean up the area. I think it's a win win.