Point Pleasant Beach, NJ boardwalk closed by bomb threat

A bomb threat shut down the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk early Thursday afternoon. Authorities allowed the public to return by late afternoon.

Mayor Paul Kanitra said authorities investigated and took the threat seriously even though it did not appear credible.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported the threat was made to an office building on Broadway.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

