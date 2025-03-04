Spring will be on its way soon in Pennsylvania and it’s a really great time of year.

The winter weather will slowly phase out, people will start being social and you don’t have to bundle up in layers just to run to the grocery store.

It’s something I feel we take for granted during the colder months and personally I can’t wait any longer!

Something that makes Spring so special is all of the beautiful blooming trees and flowers that pop up everywhere.

Also, the air gets to a beautiful 65-75 degrees and it’s just an amazing time of year. While there is so much to look forward to about Spring and Summer, of course, there are some negative things too.

There are actually a ton of dangerous plants that spread up in Pennsylvania during the springtime that you need to look out for when you’re out and about over the next few months.

There are some really dangerous plants that call Pennsylvania home during the warmer months that you need to be on the lookout for this Spring/Summer.

What Is The Most Poisonous Flower in Pennsylvania?

Poison Hemlock is a highly dangerous yet common plant that you'll find all over Pennsylvania.

The plant can grow up to 6 feet in size and can even be fatal if swallowed.

If you go hiking, camping, or just spend a lot of time outside, you need to know what this plant looks like.

It can cause rashes on the skin if touched, but if swallowed it could be deadly so make sure you’re careful out there!

It has white flowers that bloom from June to August and you can even see red or purplish spots on the stem. Make sure to stay away from these plants!

